As precautionary measure, tough security measures continued at Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday amid student protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The university circle was covered by heavy police patrolling and other entry points of the AMU campus too were heavily guarded as a precautionary measure, police said.

Annual examinations are continuing as per schedule and the district authorities and the AMU administration are maintaining strict vigil, AMU spokesman Dr Rahat Abrar said.

AMU Teachers’ Association secretary Najmul Islam was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the executive committee of their association would hold an emergency meeting on Saturday night to take stock of the situation and decide on future course of action.

Meanwhile, Internet services, which were suspended on Thursday midnight, were restored late on Friday evening, district officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late Thursday night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.