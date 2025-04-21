CISF to take over security of Mizoram’s Lengpui airport from April 24

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday announced that it will take over the responsibility of securing Lengpui Airport in Mizoram from Thursday, marking the force’s first-ever unit in the northeastern state.

According to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), joint deployment with the Mizoram Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will commence from Monday to ensure a seamless transition.

The CISF stated that Lengpui airport will become the 69th civil airport to be secured by its personnel, following the force’s first deployment at Jaipur airport in 2000.

Taking to the social media platform X, the CISF wrote, “CISF will take over the security responsibility of Lengpui Airport, Mizoram on 24.04.2025. Joint deployment with Mizoram Police and CRPF will commence from 21.04.2025 for a seamless transition. Lengpui Airport becomes the 69th civil airport secured by CISF since its first deployment at Jaipur Airport in 2000.”

Currently, the CISF provides security to government buildings and critical infrastructure across the country, including airports, power stations, jails, the Delhi Metro, and more.

The force, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, also has a specialized vertical that provides round-the-clock protective cover to important dignitaries.

Established in 1969 with the aim of providing integrated security to public sector undertakings, the CISF has since grown into a multi-skilled organization.