CISF and Patanjali Ayurvedic College collaborate to promote health through natural practices

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), BHEL Haridwar Unit, hosted the ‘Country’s Nature Test’ programme on Friday, in collaboration with Patanjali Ayurvedic College.

The initiative was conducted in line with the directives of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, aiming to promote health and well-being through natural practices.

More than 100 CISF personnel actively participated in the event, engaging in the nature test designed to enhance awareness of holistic health approaches.

Senior Commandant (Nodal Officer) Vivek Sharma, Sub-Inspector Amarjeet Singh, and Prof Vaidya Ashish Bharti Goswami from Patanjali Ayurvedic College graced the occasion.

Graduate students Saniya Vashisth, Kumar Gautam, Brahmi Kashyap, Divya Chaudhary, Himanshu, Bhavesh Sahu, and Lokraj were also in attendance.

The program was successfully conducted under the guidance of Principal Vaidya (Prof) Anil Kumar and Vaidya (Prof) Rajiv Singh, who provided mentorship and encouragement to the participating students.