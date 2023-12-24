CISC Lt Gen JP Mathew flags off JSW-NDA car rally

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew on Sunday flagged off Delhi to Gwalior leg of JSW-NDA Car Rally from the National War Memorial here as a part of the celebrations marking 75 glorious years of the National Defence Academy.

This rally, initiated as a heartfelt tribute to Operation Badli, traces its roots to 1954 under the stewardship of Maj Gen Enayat Habibullah. Beginning its journey from Dehradun, the rally will navigate through significant armed forces stations such as Gwalior, Mhow, Nashik, Mumbai, culminating its 1800 km odyssey at the National Defence Academy in Pune within six days.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Vice Chief of Navy Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, officiating Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, Commandant NDA Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, and other senior officers from the three Armed Forces were present on the occasion.

Mahindra Auto’s support for the rally was recognized in facilitating vehicle replacements from Mumbai. Furthermore, HQ IDS and INS India received acknowledgment for their crucial administrative and logistical support.

As the rally embarks on its challenging journey, it stands as a testament to the valour, bravery, and sacrifices that define the NDA’s legacy.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude extended to the senior officers present, Mahindra Auto, organizers, participants, and all contributors, echoing a collective call for sustained dedication to excellence, integrity, and nation-building.