Gen JP Mathew relinquishes appointment as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Lt Gen JP Mathew today relinquished the appointment of the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) and hung his boots following a culmination of nearly four decades in service.

Before relinquishing the charge, the officer laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes. He was also accorded a ceremonial Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the General Officer had been holding the appointment of CISC since April 2023, promoting jointness and synergy among the three Services.

During his tenure, Lt Gen Mathew made significant contributions in the expansion of the Defence Cyber Agency and Defence Space Agency towards achieving credible capability in these critical domains. He also encouraged deeper collaboration with the Indian defence industry and academia, reflecting the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. From steering major reforms and reviewing the curriculum in the Defence Service Staff College of Defence Management, Military Institute of Technology, and National Defence Academy to encouraging participation of women, he was instrumental in enhancing diversity and inclusion in the Armed Forces.

In order to maintain defence cooperation with neighbouring countries and promote regional stability and security, Lt Gen Mathew represented the Indian Armed Forces in various fora. In addition, he was instrumental in enhancing the Armed Forces’ Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities.

Commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in December 1985, the General Officer became the Colonel of the Regiment in January 2022. For his illustrious services, he was conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.