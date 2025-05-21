CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 declared: Here’s how to check your scores

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, on Wednesday declared the results of the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Examination 2025 for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

Students who appeared for the CHSE Class 12 board examinations can check their results on the official websites of the board: [chseodisha.nic.in](http://chseodisha.nic.in) and [orissaresults.nic.in](http://orissaresults.nic.in).

Steps to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025:

1. Visit the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details such as roll number and registration number.

4. Click on Submit

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 3,93,618 students appeared for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board exams, which concluded on March 27, 2025.

The Arts stream had 2,47,391 candidates, Commerce had 25,526, Vocational courses had 5,721, and the remaining students were from the Science stream.