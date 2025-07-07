Chouhan stresses State-Centre synergy for agricultural progress

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural DevelopmentShivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister, Centre-State Synergy, Agricultural processon Monday underscored the importance of state governments’ cooperation in advancing India’s agricultural sector. He asserted that meaningful progress in agriculture is not possible without the active involvement and support of the states.

Chairing the 96th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the National Agricultural Science Complex in New Delhi, Chouhan lauded the achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting a significant rise in food grain production.

Advertisement

“India, once reliant on low-quality wheat imports from the US, is now setting records in grain production and even exporting to other nations,” he said.

Advertisement

Congratulating ICAR scientists and staff for their contributions, Chouhan emphasized that future initiatives should draw from the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a campaign aimed at transforming Indian agriculture.

He also called for a review of whether various government schemes are effectively reaching and benefitting farmers. “Research must be demand-driven and tailored to the specific needs of different states. It cannot merely be a bureaucratic formality,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted the need to intensify research not only in major cereals like wheat, rice, and maize but also in soybean, pulses, and oilseeds. Referring to a recent visit to soybean farms in Madhya Pradesh, he expressed concern over poor seed germination, which was attributed to substandard seeds.

He urged immediate investigation into such issues and called for stringent regulation to prevent the use of inferior seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals. Additionally, he recommended a comprehensive review of fertilizer pricing policies.

Chouhan appealed to scientists to enhance the practical application of technology, citing a case where a farmer requested a device to assess the quality and effectiveness of fertilizers.

“Such ground-level feedback must inform future research agendas. Laboratory knowledge must translate into tangible field-level benefits,” he said.

“The fertility of India’s soil is unmatched. I am confident that India will not only feed itself but will become the food basket of the world,” he observed.

Chouhan also mentioned his ongoing visits to farms across the country, from apples and saffron in Kashmir to sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh and areca nut in Karnataka, to gain firsthand insights for strategic planning.

“We must ensure food and nutritional security for our 1.44 billion citizens, preserve our soil for future generations, and contribute to global food availability,” he said. “While many countries pursue material growth at the cost of nature, India must choose a path of sustainable development that protects the environment.”

The meeting was attended by more than 18 Union and State Ministers including Bhagirath Choudhary (Union Minister of State for Agriculture), Dr Jitendra Singh (Union Minister of State (Independent Charge] for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences), and SP Baghel and George Kurian (Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying), among others.

They expressed satisfaction with the growth in food grain production and overall agricultural development, and reaffirmed their commitment to work together for the prosperity of farmers and advancement of Indian agriculture.