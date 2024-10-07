Chouhan holds dialogue with farmers, their organizations

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Monday held discussions with members of farmers’ organizations here, as part of his dialogue with farmers and farmers’ organizations.

He welcomed the head of the Kisan Mahapanchayat and several farmer representatives and farmers from different states. The farmers organizations discussed many important topics and gave suggestions.

The minister said “I am fortunate to have had a very meaningful discussion with the head of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Singh and many farmer representatives from different states of his union.” “We have discussed many things. During the discussion with the farmers, issues related to the state governments and the central government have come up, we will consider them sincerely and seriously. As the Agriculture Minister, I will make every effort to ensure that the farmers move forward and the condition of the agriculture sector improve,” he said.

Advertisement

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is farmer-friendly and a dialogue with farmers helps a lot in understanding their problems. He said that the head of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Singh said that work should be done for the farmers.

Farmers raised many meaningful issues, the Minister said. Many things are happening under the leadership of the Prime Minister. In the recent past, many decisions have been taken continuously in the interest of farmers, such as flexibility in the Krishi Vikas Yojana, Mr Chouhan said.

It has been provided that the scheme should work only for the state for which it is suitable, he said. Work has been done on many such things and more work needs to be done. Farmers have drawn attention towards many things including the crop insurance scheme. “We will try to solve these problems with full seriousness,” the Agriculture Minister said.

The Union Minister also said that “I am very happy to meet the farmers and serving them is like worshipping God for me. While answering the media’s questions, he said that there is no such compulsion in taking crop insurance claim; it should be voluntary among loanee and non-loanee farmers. Many times it has been seen that if it is not voluntary, then it is also brought under this scheme etc. Many things have been discussed.”