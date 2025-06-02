Chirag Paswan hints at shift to Bihar politics, rules out CM ambitions

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has signalled a potential transition from national to state politics, hinting at contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking during a brief visit to Chhattisgarh on Monday, Paswan emphasised his longstanding commitment to Bihar, stating, “My political journey began with Bihar, and my heart remains there.”

Currently serving his third term as MP from Hajipur, Paswan acknowledged the limitations of addressing Bihar-specific issues from New Delhi. “I have been in central politics for a long time. But now, I feel Bihar needs me. I want to return and work more directly for my state,” he told reporters in Raipur.

While clarifying that the final decision rests with his party, Paswan said he had conveyed his intention to contest. “The party will assess whether my candidature can benefit our organisation and the NDA alliance in Bihar. I will accept whatever decision is made,” he noted.

Rejecting speculation about eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, Paswan affirmed his alliance’s continued support for the current leadership. “There is no vacancy for Chief Minister in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will continue in that role. Our alliance stands united,” he said, reinforcing NDA cohesion ahead of the polls.

Though Paswan has never contested a state assembly election, his increasing focus on state-level matters has sparked discussions about his evolving political trajectory. Political analysts believe his active presence in the Bihar elections could strengthen the NDA’s appeal, especially among youth and urban voters.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), a key NDA constituent in Bihar, partners with outfits led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha. The upcoming contest for the 243-member Bihar Assembly is expected to be closely fought, with coalition unity and leadership clarity likely to play pivotal roles in the elections.

Looking beyond Bihar, Paswan also announced plans to expand the party’s organisational base. He stated, “We will soon initiate the expansion of the LJP (Ram Vilas) in Chhattisgarh and other states. Strengthening our presence in new regions is part of our long-term vision.”