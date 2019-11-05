Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was elected as the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) president on Tuesday.

Ram Vilas Paswan said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

The LJP was founded in 2000 by Ram Vilas Paswan, and the party draws major support from a section of Dalits. Ram Vilas Paswan has always been in news for his wily leadership as he changes his ideology with the changing scenario by joining the ruling coalition.

But the loyalty of his voters towards his shows that the Ljp has been a sought-after partner for all the major parties.

Chirag Paswan has been the key decision maker in the party, serving his second term as the Lok Sabha member.

“Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party’s national executive,” Ram Vilas Paswan said.