China has released a video on social media which displays the bravery and valour of the Indian Army, especially an Indian Army officer of the Bihar Regiment, during the Galwan Valley clashes that took place in Eastern Ladakh last year.

The officer, who is a Captain in the Indian Army, Bihar Regiment, hails from the Senapati district of Manipur and was commissioned in 2018.

In the video, he is seen leading his men from the front in Galwan Valley during the confrontation against the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On-site video of last June’s #GalwanValley skirmish released.

It shows how did #India’s border troops gradually trespass into Chinese side. #ChinaIndiaFaceoff pic.twitter.com/3o1eHwrIB2 — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) February 19, 2021

The name of the Captain has been withheld on request from the Indian Army.

He received a Mention in Despatches during Republic Day this year. He was seen walking unarmed towards the Chinese PLA to stop transgression into Indian territories. India has lost 20 soldiers in the clash.

China released this video on Friday as part of its psy-war to depict India’s aggression during clashes in Galwan Valley. The video went viral on all the platforms of social media.

The video was released after China for the first time accepted it lost four soldiers during the clash.

The video came a day ahead of military commanders meeting to de-escalate tensions at the Line of Actual Control. The tenth Corps commander meeting between India and China began at 10 am on Saturday.

The Indian Army didn’t react to the video of the clash released by China and maintained silence over the issue.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese troops on Monday along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on June 15 last year.

India and China have been engaged in a ten-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The confrontations began on the north bank of Pangong Lake, both in the waters and the bank as Chinese incursions increased in early May last year.

On February 10, disengagement began at the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake.

(With IANS inputs)