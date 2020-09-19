China appears to be sticking to its “Wolf Warrior” tactics of intimidation amid simmering tensions with India on its Himalayan border.

According to Military Watch magazine, new images released by the Central Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) show several H-6 bombers have been deployed near the disputed Line of Control (LOC).

China deploys over 270 H6 bombers across the country, the bulk of them based near its east coast, which make up the largest bomber fleet in the world with much newer airframes available than those in the American or Russian fleets, said Group Captain (rtd) R K Das of the Indian Air Force.

The H-6’s considerable firepower, deploying a wide range of standoff cruise missiles, can potentially provide the PLA with a major advantage in the event of a future clash in the Ladakh region, the report stated Given the scarcity of airbases on both sides, the ability to strike Indian bases at long ranges could be enough to turn the balance in the air.

Most notably, the new CJ20 cruise missile carries a 500 kg warhead and has a 2,000 km range, while its lighter counterpart the YJ-63 has one tenth of the range but is considerably lighter, meaning more can be carried by a single bomber, according to the Military Watch report.

Their very high precision and manoeuvrability make them a very serious threat to Indian positions, Grp Captain Das added. China has over 270 H-6 bombers across the country, the bulk of them based near east coast. India on the other hand, was reportedly considering acquiring modern bombers from Russia, namely the Tu-22M, to serve as a maritime strike platform. It currently deploys air superiority fighters which have a formidable range estimated at 300 to 400 km ~ with the missiles well optimised in engaging subsonic bombers, according to Military Watch. India has ordered S400 Air Defense Missile system which will be deployed to the Ladakh region when they are received from Russia, with the platforms highly capable at intercepting cruise missile attacks as well as bombers at long ranges.