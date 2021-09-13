Chinese grenades found outside CRPF battalion headquarters near Lal Chowk in Srinagar

The seven grenades that were found outside the quick action team (QAT) bunker of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion headquarters on Monday in J&K’s Srinagar district have been identified as Chinese.

The grenades were recovered on Monday from Bemina, about four kilometres away from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

The grenades, stacked in a sandbag and placed on the road divider of the NH 44, were recovered during the road opening exercise by the 73rd Battalion of the CRPF, said the officials following which the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot.

Considering the huge rush on the highway, the grenades were not diffused at the site and were handed over to the bomb disposal squad of the Force and the state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and standard operating procedure, officials further said.

This was not the first occasion that the Chinese grenade was found in the Valley, it has been recovered in the past on many occasions which indicates the clear hand of Pakistan behind the incidents of insurgency in J&K, a senior official in the security setup said.

The Pakistan army has been getting Chinese-made weapons and grenades for a long time and their recovery in J&K exposes how Pakistan wants to disturb the peace and pace of the development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence inputs have flagged that China has been helping the Pakistani army and its intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to smuggle weapons to terror cadre in J&K.

