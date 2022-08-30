Child trafficking racket busted in Delhi, hospital owner, three women arrested

With the arrest of the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital located in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, the police have claimed to have succeeded in busting a high-profile child-trafficking racket in the National Capital. The accused, who also serves the hospital as a doctor, has been arrested, along with a nurse and two other women accomplices, in a case of child trafficking.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini District, Pranav Tayal said that a newborn female baby has also been recovered from the custody of the accused. They were planning to sell the baby to a customer.

The police official has identified the accused doctor as Dr. Sanjay Kumar Malik, 40, a resident of Jahangirpuri, who is also the owner of Sanjay Global Hospital located in the same area.

According to the police official, the three women involved in the case have been identified as Madhu Saini, 43, who was earlier working as a nurse in Holy Family Hospital, Seema Kumari (changed name), 25, and Rukhsana (changed name), 22. Among the female accused, Rukhsana who wanted to get rid of her child, under the influence of Dr. Sanjay agreed to sell off the baby.

Briefing about the incident, DCP Rohini said, “Secret information about a mafia engaged in sale and purchase of newborn babies was received at South Rohini Police Station. After verifying the information, a raiding team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Arjun Singh, comprising Sub-Inspector Neeraj Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Govinder Singh, Head Constable Pradeep, and others.”

‘The team laid a trap near Ring Road Mall, Sector- 3, Rohini. HC Pradeep was deployed as a decoy customer and contacted the accused posing as a needy parent who is childless. Madhu Saini and Seema Kumari came and met with the Decoy Customer, who later was joined by another woman Rukhsana with a newborn baby, and Dr. Sanjay Malik. The deal to sell the child was struck at Rs. 1,10,000 and an advance of Rs. 10,000 was handed over to Dr. Sanjay Malik,” DCP stated.

Later, with the receipt of a signal from HC Pradeep, the police team raided the hospital and apprehended all the accused, he informed.

In the current case, it was learned that accused Rukhsana is the mother of the baby girl, who is unmarried. In her statement, she said that she was about seven months pregnant when her boyfriend deserted her. She went to the Sanjay Global Hospital for an abortion where Dr. Sanjay Malik persuaded her to give birth to the child, and sell her after delivery.

After the birth of the baby girl on July 27 in the hospital, the accused doctor started looking for a potential customer, who could purchase the baby girl, but fell into the police trap. A case under relevant sections has been registered at South Rohini Police Station and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Initial inquiry revealed that Dr. Sanjay Malik has been running a child trafficking racket and is involved in more than five such unwanted deliveries and selling babies thereafter. They used to find suitable girls through various hospitals and path labs who wanted to get rid of their unwanted children. They persuaded them to deliver the child and then hand it over to them for selling at a high price as per the need of childless couples. The police are investigating to ascertain the veracity of other sold babies and customers thereof.