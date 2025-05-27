Child marriage to be eliminated in Assam by 2026: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminating child marriage in the state by 2026.

The pledge came during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers’ conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Assam’s campaign against child marriage was showcased as a national model.

According to an official release, the state has witnessed an 81% decline in reported cases of child marriage across 20 of its 35 districts between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The figures reflect the impact of a rigorous crackdown launched by the state government, which included mass arrests, public awareness drives, and coordinated efforts with the police and village-level informants.

Prime Minister Modi lauded Assam’s approach and urged other NDA-ruled states to replicate its legal and administrative strategies.

He also suggested that officials from across the country visit Assam to study the successful implementation of the campaign.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the sustained campaign has received widespread support and appreciation not only from Union ministers but also from fellow chief ministers within the NDA fold.

“Our aim is to completely root out the practice of child marriage by 2026 through strict law enforcement, community engagement, and empowerment of girls through education,” he said.

Child marriage has long been a deeply entrenched issue in parts of rural Assam, often linked to poverty, lack of education, and entrenched social norms.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly 31% of women aged 20-24 in Assam were married before the legal age of 18 as recently as 2020.

The state government’s crackdown, launched in February 2023, saw over 4,000 people arrested in an operation across districts.