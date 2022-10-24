Chief of Army Staff visits North Bengal and Sikkim

Chief of the Army Staff General (COAS) Manoj Pandey, who is on a visit to East Sikkim, Indo-China border, has exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges.

The COAS Gen Pandey visited military stations in North Bengal and border areas of neighbouring state Sikkim since Sunday. Gen Pandey, during his visit on Monday, greeted all ranks on the occasion of Deepavali and also reviewed the security situation along the Northern borders of Sikkim.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen RP Kalita Army Commander, Eastern Command, and Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC Trishakti Corps.

It may be noted here that the COAS arrived at Sukna Military Station in the Darjeeling district on 23 October and interacted with the troops in a programme of India’s cultural heritage and unity in diversity.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction at the pace of infrastructure development along the border areas.

After visiting East Sikkim and reviewing the operational situation and preparedness of the field formations deployed along the Northern Borders in the Sikkim sector, Gen Pandey expressed his satisfaction and exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges, an official Press release said.

The Army Chief also complimented the mountaineering team that summited Mt Jonangand Mt Domekhang and the Shooting team of Trishakti Corps here.