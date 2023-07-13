Chief Justice takes stock of facilities for inmates in Srinagar central jail

Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Thursday visited the Central Jail in Srinagar to assess the condition of the prisoners and the quality of legal aid services being provided to them.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, M Sharma and Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Gupta. On arrival at Central Jail, the Chief Justice was received by the Director General Prisons, J&K, Deepak Kumar and Chairman DLSA Srinagar Jawad Ahmed. Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar, Daljit Singh; SP North Zone Srinagar, Raja Zuhaib and other officers of Central Jail Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Chief Justice had toured all the barracks and interacted extensively with the inmates and patiently listened to their grievances and concerns.

The Chief Justice assured the inmates that their genuine grievances shall be redressed and also issued on spot instructions to the concerned to ensure that the grievances projected by the jail inmates are addressed at the earliest.

The Chief Justice engaged in constructive discussions with prison officials, legal aid volunteers, and inmates of Central Jail Srinagar. During interaction all the jail inmates admitted that they are being represented in the respective courts either by the counsel engaged by them or by counsel provided by the respective District Legal Services Authorities, wherever their cases are pending.

To gauge the effectiveness of video conferencing facilities available in the Central Jail, the Chief Justice directed the jail authorities to connect the District Court Srinagar and interacted with the System Assistant and expressed satisfaction about the quality of Video Conference Facility.

The Chief Justice also emphasized the significance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of prisoners, ensuring their access to justice, and offering them adequate legal support.

The Chief Justice also inspected Legal Aid Clinic within the Central Jail Srinagar and acknowledged that the same plays a pivotal role in providing legal assistance to the inmates. The Chief Justice expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the clinic and lauded the efforts of the dedicated legal para legal volunteers for tirelessly striving to uphold the rights of the prisoners.

The Chief Justice also inspected the Medical Facility unit, Recreational Facility, Tailoring unit, Gymnasium, Carpentry Unit, Vet Canteen, Mulaqaat Centre, Calling Booth and other facilities available at the Central Jail.

The DG Prisons, on the occasion, assured the Chief Justice that for the decongestion of the Central Jail, Srinagar, appropriate steps will be taken at the earliest, besides assuring the construction of additional washrooms for the jail inmates.

Pertinently, the primary purpose of the visit was to take stock of the conditions and facilities available to the inmates, besides evaluate the effectiveness of the Legal aid Clinic established in the Central Jail Srinagar.

