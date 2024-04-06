Chief Justice of Manipur HC visits relief camps in strife-torn Manipur

Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur Siddharth Mridul interacted with internally displaced people of violence-hit Churachandpur region of the state.

He visited Thingkangphai community hall and Lanva TD block relief camps in Churachandpur district on Friday.

High Court’s judge justice Golmei Gaiphulsillu, Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) member secretary Alek Muiyah and other legal officials were also among the visiting delegates who were accorded warm welcome at the district court complex before proceeding to Thingkangphai and Lanva relief camps.

Mridul said the purpose of his visit is to bring people together and to make sure that all the displaced people return to their respective homes.

He also assured the gathering that his team will ensure that the displaced people return home at the earliest and prevent further loss of lives and divisions of institutions.

The Chief Justice said the legal fraternity is with all the people including those displaced and currently sheltered in relief camps in these difficult hours and shall always be with the suffering people as an institution and conscientious citizens of the country.

During his visit to Lanva TD block relief camp, he met with displaced medical (MBBS) students from various institutions like RIMS, JNIMS and others. They brought up their problems including inability to continue online classes after they were allowed to do so at Churachandpur Medical College for one month only.

They also expressed their fear of losing academic career.