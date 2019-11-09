Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the central government’s move to withdraw the Special Security Group (SPG) cover of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He termed the move as ‘outrageous and mad decision’ by the government.

Chidambaram who is in judicial custody till November 13 in INX Media case, taking it to Twitter said he asked his family members to tweet the following on my behalf.

“The Government’s decision to withdraw SPG protection for the Gandhis is an outrageous and mad decision. It is said ‘Those who the gods wish to destroy, they first make them mad’,” said Chidambaram’s tweet.

On Friday a decision to withdraw the SPG cover of the Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priynaka Gandhi Vadra, came out. The decision was slammed by the Congress which said that the government was endangering the lives of the Gandhi family by withdrawing the SPG cover. It further said that the decision shows that the BJP leadership is blinded by personal hatred and political vendetta.