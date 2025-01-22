Chhattisgarh’s rich tribal heritage and Ramnami legacy shine at Bharat Parv

Chhattisgarh’s rich tribal traditions and the spiritual legacy of the Ramnami community are set to take center stage at Bharat Parv 2025, organized at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi to commemorate Republic Day.

The state’s tableau, designed around the Government of India’s theme, “Golden India: Heritage and Development” showcases Chhattisgarh’s diverse cultural heritage with captivating artistry.

During the press preview at the National Theatre Complex in Delhi, the tableau received widespread acclaim for its vivid portrayal of the state’s traditions, customs, and spiritual essence.

The display beautifully highlights the interconnectedness of life, nature, and spirituality within Chhattisgarh’s cultural legacy.

The front section of the tableau spotlights the Ramnami community, celebrated for their unique devotion to the formless Ram.

Members of this community are known for tattooing the name of Lord Ram (Ram-Ram) on their bodies and clothing, symbolizing unwavering faith.

They are often seen reciting verses from the Ramcharitmanas, embodying simplicity and spirituality.

This segment depicts male and female figures immersed in this sacred practice, accompanied by the intricate use of ghungroos, an essential element in their devotional songs.

The central portion highlights vibrant tribal culture through traditional attire, ornaments, crafts, and artworks.

It prominently features the turahi, a tribal musical instrument, and the salfi tree, which holds immense cultural significance in the lives of the Bastar region’s indigenous communities.

The tableau’s rear section is adorned with a peacock motif, symbolizing the beauty and vibrancy of rural life.

Chhattisgarh’s tableau narrates a profound story of cultural treasures and spirituality deeply rooted in nature, offering visitors a visual and emotional connection to the state’s soul.

Bharat Parv-2025 promises to be an enriching experience, with Chhattisgarh’s tableau standing as a testament to India’s diverse heritage.