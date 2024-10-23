Chhattisgarh’s PVTGs excel: Record voter turnout a lesson in democratic participation

As President Droupadi Murmu prepares to visit Chhattisgarh this week, an inspiring story has emerged from some of the most vulnerable communities in India. The Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Chhattisgarh, including the Pahadi Korwa, Birhor, Baiga, Kamar, and Bhunjia, have sent a powerful message to the urban and educated sections of society, “they are leading the way in fulfilling their civic duties, with record voter turnout in recent elections.”

In a report submitted to Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale highlighted that these PVTGs not only exceeded urban turnout rates but also achieved near 100 per cent voting in several regions during the last Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. Their active participation stands in stark contrast to urban constituencies like Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg, which saw significantly lower voter turnout.

The state government has made concerted efforts to ensure the inclusion of these marginalised tribes in the democratic process. Special awareness campaigns, voter registration camps, and initiatives like Election Pathshalas and tribal-themed polling stations have played a crucial role in engaging first-time and young voters. In a bid to reach remote tribal areas, services like home voting for the elderly and disabled were also introduced, further boosting participation.

The five PVTG communities, residing in 18 districts across Chhattisgarh, are among the 75 tribal groups classified as particularly vulnerable across India due to their low population growth and socio-economic backwardness. Despite these challenges, their commitment to democracy has positioned them as role models in electoral engagement.

The report, which spans 150 pages, documents the extensive efforts made by the state to integrate these tribes into the electoral fold. The impact of these efforts, coupled with the high voter turnout, has been lauded by both Governor Deka and the Election Commission of India.

Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale has hailed the state’s efforts to boost voter turnout among PVTGs. In an exclusive conversation with The Statesman, Kangale said, “We have worked tirelessly to encourage voting among PVTGs, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), officials, and staff playing a crucial role.”

Chhattisgarh’s PVTG community comprises 1.16 lakh voters, accounting for approximately 2 per cent of the state’s total tribal population. Kangale emphasised,

“Their contribution to strengthening democracy in Chhattisgarh and the country is truly inspiring and serves as a beacon of motivation for us all.”

With President Murmu’s visit approaching, the story of Chhattisgarh’s PVTGs underscores the importance of inclusive governance and the vital role that even the most marginalised communities play in the democratic process. Their example is a call for action for the entire nation to uphold the spirit of democracy and civic responsibility.

The tribal communities’ unwavering commitment to voting demonstrates that democracy thrives when every voice is heard, no matter how remote.

