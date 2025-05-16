Chhattisgarh’s green gold powers tribal resilience and sustainable growth

Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartlands are witnessing a quiet economic revolution as the annual tendu leaf collection drive, often referred to as “green gold”, unfolds across the state. Defying unseasonal storms, heavy rains, and hailstorms that threatened this season’s harvest, over 10 lakh forest-dependent families are poised to benefit from a robust procurement system backed by direct state support.

The tendu leaf economy, central to the livelihoods of tribal communities, continues to thrive through a sprawling network of 902 Primary Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Societies and 10,631 collection centers. Despite the erratic weather, tribal collectors have managed to gather 10.84 lakh standard bags of tendu leaves. The procurement is estimated at a value of ₹596 crore, to be disbursed directly into collectors’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with data verification currently underway to ensure timely payments.

“Tendu leaves are more than just forest produce; they are the economic backbone of our tribal citizens,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Stressing his administration’s commitment, he announced an increase in the procurement rate from ₹4,000 to ₹5,500 per standard bag, a move expected to substantially improve household incomes across forest regions.

The ripple effects of this initiative are being felt well beyond collection centers. Revenues from tendu leaves are being reinvested into critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and sustainable employment, creating a foundation for long-term development. Post harvest processes— treatment, packaging, and transport, are already underway, bolstering employment while ensuring value addition to forest produce. The state’s comprehensive approach is fast positioning Chhattisgarh as a national leader in forest economy and tribal empowerment.

In Sitagaon, situated within the insurgency hit Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh region, the Sushasan Tyohar (Good Governance Festival) served as a platform for bold declarations. Addressing residents, Chief Minister Sai reiterated his pledge to eliminate Maoist insurgency by March 2026 and accelerate inclusive development. “The shadow of violence has held back generations. That time is ending,” he declared.

Several development initiatives were rolled out during the event. These included the upgradation of Sitagaon’s sub-health center to a Primary Health Center, a new bus stand and hostel in Mohla, and a 132 kV sub station in Ambagarh Chowki, all aimed at rebuilding infrastructure in regions long neglected due to conflict. On the housing front, Sai highlighted the sanctioning of 18 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), with 32,000 earmarked for tribal families in conflict zones through the PM Janman initiative. An additional 15,000 homes have been approved for victims of Maoist violence and surrendered militants.

Championing the cause of grassroots governance, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of transparency and citizen participation. “True governance means listening to people and solving their problems on the ground,” he said. Under the Sushasan Tyohar, ministers and officials are holding direct interactions with villagers, registering grievances and offering immediate redressal.

The administration’s digital push is gaining momentum as well. A total of 1,460 Atal Digital Seva Kendras are already functional in gram panchayats, with a goal to expand this network to every village within a year. In agriculture, the procurement of paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal and simplification of land registry processes have been met with widespread approval. Mutation fees have been slashed to ₹500, reducing barriers for small and marginal farmers.

Preserving cultural heritage is also a priority. The newly opened tribal museum in Naya Raipur celebrates the rich traditions of Chhattisgarh’s indigenous communities, offering a platform for awareness, tourism, and pride.

Chhattisgarh’s tendu leaf mission is more than a seasonal exercise— it is a cornerstone of an ambitious development model that places tribal welfare, governance, and resilience at its core. By aligning forest-based economies with state-led infrastructure, welfare, and digital access, the government is not only restoring faith in institutions but also building a future that is both inclusive and sustainable.