Chhattisgarh’s educational initiatives for backward classes earn praise from commission chairman

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes, commended Chhattisgarh’s Prayas Residential School and UPSC coaching programmes. Ahir praised the implementation of government schemes, stressing the importance of ensuring benefits for backward classes in both private and public institutions. He emphasised the need for effective execution of both state and central initiatives.

He also recognised the role of the state’s Commission for Backward Classes in providing beneficiaries access to information about various income sources.

Discussing the state’s backward classes list, Ahir noted that 67 out of 95 castes are included in the central list and recommended proposing additional inclusions.

Ahir gathered detailed information on the implementation of state government schemes for backward classes in Chhattisgarh and commended the efforts. He stressed the need for proper implementation of both state and central government schemes and programmes for backward classes. People of backward classes should receive benefits under reservation in both private and government institutions, he added.

The meeting was attended by National Commission for Backward Classes Secretary Ashish Upadhyay, Adviser Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pingua, Secretary General Administration Anbalagan P, Secretary Skill Development Dr S Bharathi Dasan, Commissioner Medical Education Janak Pathak, Director Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Department Narendra Dugga, Director Social Welfare Smt. Roktima Yadav, and other senior departmental officials.