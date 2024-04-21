Chhattisgarh: UP CM addresses 3 rallies ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed three election rallies, where he invoked the legacy of Lord Ram, advocating for the establishment of ‘Ram Raj’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at Korba and Rajnandgaon rallies, Adityanath criticized the Congress, accusing them of covertly aligning with Naxalism and fostering corruption during their tenure.

He praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its unwavering stance against corruption, contrasting it with the alleged malpractices of the opposition.

At Bilaspur, he lauded the BJP as the provider of solutions. He cautioned against misguided voting, citing a series of alleged wrongdoings under Congress rule, including coal, liquor, and Public Distribution System (PDS) scams.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma criticized the Congress’ contested presence in nearly 250 seats, questioning the feasibility of a Congress-led government.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the vital role of informed voting, emphasizing its importance in steering the nation towards a brighter future under visionary leadership.