Chhattisgarh unites in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to honour armed forces and national security

In a powerful display of patriotism and unity, the Chhattisgarh government on Saturday organised an unprecedented Tiranga Yatra that spanned every town, village, and panchayat across the state. Held under the banner of “Citizens for National Security,” the event brought together people from all walks of life in a resounding tribute to the armed forces and a reaffirmation of national solidarity.

From schoolchildren and community leaders to elected representatives and everyday citizens, participants marched with the tricolour held high, chanting slogans such as “We Stand with Our Forces” and “Nation with Operation Sindoor.”

The flagship procession took place in Charai Dand village of Jashpur district, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a grand rally, joined by MLA Raimuni Bhagat, Municipal Council President Arvind Bhagat, District Panchayat President Salik Sai, and Commissioner Narendra Kumar Dugga.

Simultaneous rallies were held in all 33 districts, covering every gram panchayat and urban local body. The turnout was overwhelming, with massive participation from students, NCC cadets, veterans, public officials, and ordinary citizens. The unified message was clear: Chhattisgarh stands firmly with the brave soldiers who defend the nation.

The event held special significance in the backdrop of recent counter-terrorism successes by the Indian Army. Chief Minister Sai remarked, “Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the world—our resolve is unshakable. These marches prove that national security is not just the responsibility of our armed forces, but a shared national duty.”

To ensure smooth execution, the state government undertook extensive preparations. Tricolour flags were distributed widely, while mobile units playing patriotic songs travelled through streets and rural roads, setting an emotional tone for the occasion.

In key regions like Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Jashpur, turnout was especially impressive. Tribal communities, women’s groups, and student organisations joined the marches in large numbers. Across districts, participants took solemn pledges to uphold national unity, peace, and integrity.