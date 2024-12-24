Chhattisgarh tops increase in forest cover, says ISFR report

The remarkable increase in forest cover in Chhattisgarh, as revealed by the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, stands as a testament to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department’s resolute efforts in environmental conservation, biodiversity protection, and climate action.

According to the report, the state has recorded a 94.75 square kilometer increase in forest cover, reflecting a 0.07% rise compared to ISFR 2021. Chhattisgarh’s total forests cover now stands at an impressive 55,811.75 square kilometers.

Highlighting the state’s exceptional achievements, ISFR 2023 reveals that Chhattisgarh has recorded the maximum increase in forest and tree cover nationwide, with a combined growth of 683.62 square kilometers, securing the topmost position in the country in this domain.

This figure surpasses that of other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan. Furthermore, Chhattisgarh has also achieved the highest positive change in tree cover, with an increase of 702.75 square kilometers compared to ISFR 2021.

Another notable achievement of the Chhattisgarh Forest Department in its forest conservation efforts, as per ISFR 2023, is the significant improvement in the state’s forest composition.

The Very Dense Forest (VDF) cover has witnessed a substantial increase, rising from 7,068 square kilometers in 2021 to 7,416.57 square kilometers in 2023, reflecting an impressive growth of 348.57 square kilometers. Similarly, the Open Forest (OF) cover has expanded from 16,370 square kilometers to 16,411.38 square kilometers during the same period. These advancements highlight Chhattisgarh’s proactive efforts and reinforce its position as a frontrunner in forest conservation initiatives.

PCCF & HoFF Shri V. Sreenivasa Rao attributed this accomplishment to the dedicated efforts of the Forest Department under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap alongwith the guidance of Richa Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest and Climate Change. He emphasized that this increase in forest and tree cover is a reflection of the state’s consistent efforts in community-driven afforestation programs, sustainable forestry practices, and robust forest protection measures.

“This achievement highlights our commitment to preserving the state’s rich biodiversity while addressing the challenges posed by climate change,” he remarked.

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has implemented a multi-faceted approach to enhance forest cover, including large-scale plantation drives, conservation projects at the landscape level, and active involvement of local communities through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs).

Special attention has been given to preserving natural habitats and promoting ecotourism, while simultaneously ensuring sustainable livelihoods for forest-dependent communities.

The ISFR 2023 results reaffirm the state’s commitment to balancing development with environmental conservation. The Chhattisgarh Forest Department remains resolute in its mission to further enhance forest cover, conserve wildlife habitats, and raise awareness about the critical importance of forests for the well-being of future generations.