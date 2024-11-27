Chhattisgarh to equip 40 lakh vehicles with high-security registration plates

The Chhattisgarh transport department has mandated the installation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on over 40 lakh vehicles. This initiative, in compliance with Supreme Court directives, aims to modernise vehicle tracking and enhance safety for vehicle owners statewide.

High-Security Registration Plates are designed to enhance security and curb vehicle-related fraud. Equipped with tamper-proof features and unique identification numbers, these plates are harder to duplicate. Once installed, vehicles will no longer require FASTags for toll payments, thanks to an integrated system. “This initiative ensures uniformity in vehicle registration while prioritising the safety of vehicle owners,” said Additional Transport Commissioner D. Ravishankar.

The project targets vehicles registered before April 2019, with a deadline of 120 days for owners to comply. To meet this ambitious timeline, the state has been divided into two zones. Two authorised agencies, M/s Real Mazon India Limited and Rosmerta Safety Systems Limited, will execute the installation process. Zone A includes districts like Raipur, Bilaspur, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Bijapur, and Narayanpur. While Zone B covers Raigarh, Jashpur, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon, and others.

Vehicle owners can apply for HSRP installation through an online portal designed to simplify the application process. The cost for installation, inclusive of GST, varies based on vehicle type. Two-wheelers – ₹365.80, Three-wheelers – ₹427.16, Passenger Cars/Light Motor Vehicles – ₹656.08 to ₹705.64.

For vehicles registered before 2019, an additional ₹100 will be charged for dealer-assisted installations. A home-delivery option is also available for an extra fee, offering convenience to vehicle owners.

Officials have warned that failure to install HSRP within the stipulated period will result in penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are working toward a two-month target to ensure full compliance,” Ravishankar emphasised, urging vehicle owners to cooperate with authorities.

The introduction of HSRPs aligns with national efforts to improve transportation security. Beyond safeguarding against theft and fraud, the plates enable authorities to better track vehicles, streamline toll operations, and maintain traffic discipline.

The initiative also addresses longstanding issues of counterfeit plates and unregistered vehicles. “This move is not just about security but also about creating a unified system that benefits vehicle owners and enforcement agencies alike,” said a senior transport official.

While the initiative has been widely appreciated for its long-term benefits, concerns have been raised about the additional costs and logistics, particularly in rural areas. Authorities have assured that service centres will be accessible across all districts, and the process will remain user-friendly.