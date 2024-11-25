Chhattisgarh: Rape survivor brings CM’s convoy to a halt to demand justice

In her desperate attempt to seek justice, a rape survivor in Bilaspur stopped Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s convoy on Saturday, accusing the perpetrator of relentless threats and coercion to pressure her into retracting her court testimony. Accompanied by her young child, the woman staged a dramatic protest during the Chief Minister’s visit, alleging police inaction and delayed investigations despite her repeated complaints.

The survivor claimed that Kishan Patel, the prime accused in her case, and his wife, Shivkumari Patel, entered her home on November 19, assaulted her, and issued grave threats. “They demanded that I should withdraw the complaint saying they had to spend ₹10 lakh fighting the case, and that insisted I should repay them,” the woman alleged.

According to her, the threats escalated when she refused to comply. She said the accused threatened to release her photos and videos online and even attacked her child with a brick to intimidate her. Despite the assault, the survivor claimed local police delayed filing her complaint and failed to take swift action against Patel, who had recently been released on parole.

The survivor’s protest highlighted her frustration with the authorities. “The police are not taking action despite multiple complaints. I had no choice but to bring this to the Chief Minister’s attention,” she said, recounting the harassment through tears.

Kishan Patel, who has three cases against him, was previously jailed for rape but is currently out on parole. The survivor alleged that after his release, he resumed threatening her and even behaved obscenely toward her child.

After witnessing the protest, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directed officials to address the issue urgently. The Bilaspur Civil Lines Police Station has since registered a fresh complaint against Patel and his wife, and investigations are ongoing.

District officials assured that the matter is being handled with urgency, but activists expressed skepticism. “This is not just about one case. It exposes the systemic failures in protecting survivors of sexual violence and holding offenders accountable,” said social activist Mamta Sharma.

The incident has cast a harsh spotlight on the challenges faced by survivors of gender-based violence. Delays in investigations, lack of survivor protection, and insufficient enforcement mechanisms often leave survivors vulnerable to retaliation and further trauma.

The survivor’s protest is a searing indictment of the systemic apathy toward survivors of sexual violence. As state claims progress in addressing gender-based crimes, such cases serve as a chilling reminder of the ground reality.