Chhattisgarh Prayag Rajim Kumbh Kalp ready to welcome devotees: CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Rajim Kumbh Kalp and Shivrinarayan Mela. He stated that the Rajim Kumbh Kalp , beginning on 12 February at the confluence of the Mahanadi, Pairi, and Sondur rivers, is not only a symbol of state’s spiritual consciousness but also a vibrant confluence of its rich culture and traditions.

He highlighted that Rajim , popularly known as ‘ Prayag of Chhattisgarh ,’ has been a center of faith for devotees and the saint community for centuries. The state government has restored the ‘ Rajim Maghi Punni Mela’ to its original grandeur, renaming it as ‘ Rajim Kumbh Kalp .’ This is not just a religious event but a significant effort towards preserving and enhancing Chhattisgarh ’s glorious cultural and spiritual heritage.

He further emphasized that Chhattisgarh ’s Prayag is fully prepared to welcome devotees to Rajim Kumbh Kalp . The festival will feature gatherings of saints, religious discourses, vibrant displays of folk culture, and a unique spiritual ambiance. A large number of devotees from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states will participate in the event to seek spiritual blessings.

Sai also highlighted the Shivrinarayan Mela, organized on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima at the confluence of the Mahanadi, Shivnath, and Jonk rivers. He described it as a symbol of faith and devotion.

