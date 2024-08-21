Chhattisgarh Maoist involved in killing of security forces surrenders

A hardcore Naxal cadre of outlawed CPI (Marxist) outfit, carrying Rs 2 lakh reward on his head and involved in fatal attacks on security forces in left-wing-extremism affected Sukma district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, shunned the path of violence and joined the mainstream on Wednesday.

Mukesh Korsa, who surrendered before the Malkangiri district police, joined the banned CPI outfit in 2023. He was an active member of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of the banned outfit.

He was actively involved in at least three separate attacks on security forces in the last one year, which claimed the lives of 11 police men and jawans in Chhattisgarh, police said.

Advertisement

Recent appeals made by the Governments in the State and at the Centre have prompted the active Maoists and militias to leave the path of violence to join the mainstream for peaceful development of these areas.

The surrendered cadre will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha.

He will also get financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade and vocation of his will, police said.