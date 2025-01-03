Chhattisgarh: Journalist found buried in septic tank in Govt contractor’s compound

The body of senior journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, renowned for his fearless reporting on left-wing insurgency and corruption, was found buried in a newly constructed septic tank in the compound of contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Bijapur, southern Chhattisgarh.

The journalist had been missing since January 1, 2025, leaving his family and the media fraternity in distress.

Mukesh Chandrakar was celebrated for his investigative stories that exposed corruption in government projects and championed the rights of tribals and marginalized communities in the conflict-torn Bastar region. His reporting often took him into the epicenter of peril, earning him both admiration and enmity.

The journalist was last seen on New Year’s eve. When Mukesh’s phone remained unreachable and his car was found missing, his brother Yukesh, also a journalist, filed a police complaint, prompting an intensive search operation by Bijapur police.

The breakthrough came on Friday when investigators, acting on vital clues, excavated the newly built septic tank in contractor Suresh Chandrakar’s compound, uncovering Mukesh’s body.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mukesh had a heated dispute with the contractor over alleged corruption in a road construction project. Police suspect this confrontation led to his brutal murder.

Manish Gupta, president of the Bastar Press Club, strongly condemned the murder, calling it a dark chapter in the region’s history.

“Journalists in Bastar have often been targeted by either Naxal insurgents or security forces. But now, corrupt contractors and officials have emerged as the biggest threat to journalists’ safety in the region,” he said.

Gupta demanded strict action against the contractor involved in the heinous crime and called for a comprehensive audit of all the contractor’s projects to uncover possible irregularities.

Mukesh’s fearless journalism often placed him in perilous situations. He had previously reported from conflict zones and played a pivotal role in rescuing soldiers from Naxal captivity, earning widespread accolades for his courage.

Bastar police are interrogating individuals connected to the case and are expected to release further details soon. The crime underscores the growing risks faced by journalists working in conflict-ridden areas, where exposing corruption or wrongdoing often invites grave dangers.

“As journalists in Chhattisgarh mourn the loss of a courageous colleague, attention turns to ensuring justice for Mukesh Chandrakar and addressing the broader issue of journalist safety in the region. Mukesh was a voice for the voiceless and a relentless crusader for truth,” said senior journalist Rajat Vajpayee.