Chhattisgarh: Electricity bills spark political row, Cong alleges BJP’s policies strain consumers

The recent surge in electricity bills in Chhattisgarh has sparked a heated debate as the Congress and the BJP clash over electricity tariffs. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has accused the BJP government of imposing higher electricity tariffs, placing a heavy financial burden on consumers.

The Congress staged protests outside the electricity board office in Raipur, where Baghel criticized the state’s policies. He highlighted that under the Congress’ tenure, electricity tariffs remained stable, contrasting sharply with the current administration’s decisions.

Protests have spread across the state, with demonstrations at power facilities and public squares. Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij expressed widespread public discontent over rising electricity costs under the BJP rule.

He expressed concern over frequent power outages, stating, “Under the BJP rule, surplus electricity has turned into severe shortages, affecting daily life significantly.”

The Congress leaders, including Baghel, also voiced criticisms on social media, highlighting severe power cuts and increased tariffs, blaming the BJP for neglecting electricity needs.

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee announced statewide protests against power cuts and price hikes, with leaders like Deepak Baij and Bhupesh Baghel leading rallies in the capital.

Baghel added: “During our tenure, we ensured uninterrupted power supply, even procuring electricity from other states to meet demand.” Despite surplus power generation, critics argue BJP’s policies led to inefficient distribution and higher tariffs. The BJP’s amendments to the Electricity Act of 2020 could escalate tariffs further, impacting consumers financially.

Rajeev Chakraborty, spokesperson for the Chhattisgarh BJP, attributed the recent hike in electricity tariffs to escalating coal prices and transportation costs. He highlighted ongoing initiatives in Chhattisgarh aimed at modernizing the state’s electrical infrastructure, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing convenience and safety for citizens.

Chakraborty reassured the public of the government’s dedication to ensure reliable and competitively-priced electricity services across the state. “We are making significant strides in upgrading electrical infrastructure to meet growing demands and ensure uninterrupted power supply for our citizens,” he affirmed.