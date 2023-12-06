Chhattisgarh Congress chief vows to assume role of strong Opposition

Taking the setback in the state assembly elections in his stride, President of Chhattisgarh Congress Deepak Baij conveyed his gratitude to the people of the state for their support.

Speaking exclusively to The Statesman, he said, “We honour the mandate bestowed upon us. Unfortunately, our truth succumbed to the BJP’s falsehood. While the election results disappoint us, we remain undeterred.”

On being asked about the absence of an alliance with India bloc parties that may have affected the election outcome, Baij said these parties had no foothold in Chhattisgarh, minimising any impact on the results.

Advertisement

When questioned about his resignation following the electoral debacle, he said, “Our electoral campaign was steered by collective leadership. The duration of my tenure in this role rests in the hands of the high command only.”

Regarding the BJP’s triumph triggering bulldozer actions against illegal constructions in Chhattisgarh, Baij accused the saffron party of indulging in politics of fear using IT-ED raids to intimidate the public.

He affirmed, “We will persist as the Opposition with 35 seats. From the streets to the assembly, we will champion public issues, emerging as a robust Opposition, amplifying the people’s voice.”

He underscored the Congress government’s commendable work in the state, pledging a comprehensive evaluation of the defeat and alleged irregularities.