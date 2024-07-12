Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urges for special grants from Central Finance Commission

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai made an impassioned plea for special grants for Chhattisgarh in a pivotal meeting with the 16th Central Finance Commission led by Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s unique challenges, from its tough geographical conditions to the socio-economic impacts of Naxal insurgency, arguing for a more equitable distribution of resources.

CM Sai emphasised that despite Chhattisgarh being a hub for mineral production, the financial benefits of these activities often flow to states where the minerals are processed and consumed. “The actual revenue from mining is going to other states due to value addition and consumption happening there, while Chhattisgarh bears the environmental and health costs,” he stated.

Addressing the Commission, the Chief Minister outlined the state’s ambitious development goals. Since its inception in 2000, Chhattisgarh’s economy has grown significantly, reaching a GSDP target of Rs 5.09 lakh crore in 2023-24.

CM Sai announced plans to double this figure in the next five years, but stressed that achieving this target requires increased financial support from the central government.

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary also requested additional resources for the development of Nava Raipur, highlighting its potential as a green smart city. Choudhary detailed the state’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline while addressing infrastructural challenges exacerbated by difficult terrain and Naxal influence.

Dr Panagariya praised Chhattisgarh’s rapid economic progress and well-planned development projects. He noted the state’s significant improvements in social indicators and fiscal stability, describing it as a fast-emerging state. “To achieve the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh, we need to focus on skill development in the manufacturing and service sectors,” he said.

The Commission’s visit included presentations from various state ministers, each outlining their department’s needs and achievements. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, DGP Ashok Juneja, and Nava Raipur Development Authority (NRDA) CEO Saurabh Kumar provided comprehensive overviews of the state’s requirements, particularly emphasising the resource needs for ongoing projects in Nava Raipur.

The Chief Minister also proposed an increase in the central government’s share of centrally-sponsored schemes. He argued that this would help bridge the gap between Chhattisgarh and more developed states, ensuring that the benefits of India’s economic growth are more evenly distributed.