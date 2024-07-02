Chhattisgarh: CM launches new single window portal for investors

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday assured entrepreneurs and investors that the Chhattisgarh government will provide every possible support to those investing and setting up industries in the state.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to good governance and zero tolerance for corruption, he highlighted the new measures being taken to facilitate industrial growth.

In a significant move to aid investors and new industrialists, the Chief Minister launched the Single Window Portal 2.0, aimed at providing swift clearances and approvals. This initiative, designed to reduce administrative intervention and simplify processes, is expected to be highly user-friendly for entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch from his residence office in Raipur, the Chief Minister Sai said, “Chhattisgarh is rich in resources and offers immense opportunities for industrial development. The new system by the Industry Department will make all necessary facilities available at the click of a button.”

“Simplifying the process of establishing industries will attract more investments and create employment opportunities for the youth. Entrepreneurs will no longer have to navigate through different departments for necessary permissions and clearances,” he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that departmental officers have been given responsibilities and accountability for the timely resolution of applications. He directed industry department officials to review the system periodically to ensure its efficiency.

Congratulating the business community, Industry Minister Lakhanlal Devangan said the new portal will ensure the timely resolution of applications and allow applicants to track the status of their applications with a single click.

Commerce and Industry Secretary Ankit Anand provided a detailed overview of the Single Window System 2.0. He explained that more than 100 facilities across 16 departments will be available through this portal.

Applicants will only need to log in once and will not need to reapply. Any information required during the process will be accessible through the portal.

He also highlighted the facility for e-challan payments and noted that the portal will inform applicants about the necessary departmental permissions required before setting up an industry.

Departmental officers have been provided with IDs and passwords to monitor and resolve applications promptly. The system will send alerts to officials to ensure the timely issuance of licenses and permissions.

Chief Minister Sai has again emphasized that the establishment of industries will not only foster the development of the state but also create job opportunities for the youth.

He underscored that the more transparent and straightforward the process of establishing industries is, the more attractive it will be for entrepreneurs, boosting economic growth.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the Commerce and Industry Department has upgraded the old portal to Single Window System 2.0 to facilitate the establishment of industries in the state.