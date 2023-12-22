Chhattisgarh CM expands cabinet, inducts 9 new ministers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday inducted nine new ministers into the state cabinet.

In a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and confidentiality to the ministers.

The newly appointed ministers include Brijmohan Agrawal, Kedar Kashyap, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayal Das Baghel, Tank Ram Verma, O P Choudhary, Lakhlan Lal Devangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, and Lakshmi Rajwade.

The state cabinet now comprises six OBCs, three Adivasis, two general and one Scheduled Caste (SC) minister, reflecting a diverse representation.

Among the latest inductees, 31-year-old Lakshmi Rajwade is the youngest minister with declared assets worth Rs 1.41 crore. Brijmohan Agrawal, an eight-time MLA, has declared the highest assets of Rs 10.14 crore.

Nitin Nabin, the co-in charge of Chhattisgarh BJP, told media that Chief Minister Sai’s cabinet exhibits both experience and enthusiasm. He emphasized that Sai’s team is committed to fulfill the manifesto under the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to accelerate development and bring corruption-free governance to the people.