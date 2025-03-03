Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves excise duty cut, good governance in focus

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has announced a series of transformative decisions aimed at boosting revenue, enhancing governance, and accelerating industrial growth. Among the key measures is a major revision to the state’s excise policy, alongside significant amendments to labour laws and strategic partnerships for rural welfare.

Under the newly unveiled Excise Policy for FY 2025-26, the Cabinet, on Sunday, retained much of the previous framework while eliminating the 9.5 per cent Additional Excise Duty on foreign liquor. This policy shift is expected to lower retail prices for medium and premium foreign liquors by Rs 40 to Rs 3,000 per bottle, a move anticipated to help curb interstate smuggling.

The administration has confirmed that 674 liquor outlets, including premium establishments, will continue to operate, with wholesale procurement remaining under the control of the Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation Limited and infrastructure development fees remaining unchanged.

In a bid to streamline governance and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, the Cabinet has also reformed key administrative processes. The Empowered Committee for E-Procurement has been dissolved, meaning that projects exceeding Rs 100 crore and major IT initiatives will now follow existing approval channels. Additionally, a new member post has been created within the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to expedite the resolution of pending cases, reflecting a broader commitment to enhancing consumer rights.

Legislative initiatives further underscore the government’s modernisation drive. The Chhattisgarh Public Premises (Eviction) Amendment Bill, 2025 is set to simplify the eviction process for unauthorised occupants of government properties, while the Labour Laws Amendment Bill, 2025 updates the Factories Act (1948), Industrial Disputes Act (1947), and Trade Unions Act (1976) to better align with current industrial realities.

Simultaneously, the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduces modernised property registration protocols designed to streamline transactions across the state.

The state’s commitment to bolstering agriculture and industry is also evident. The approval of new transport rates for paddy and rice—linked to the Minimum Support Price for the Kharif marketing years from 2022-23 to 2024-25—aims to ensure smoother procurement processes. Amendments to the Store Purchase Rules, 2002, as part of the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, will facilitate easier procurement for industries, while a one-time relaxation in service criteria will fill nine vacant posts in the Commercial Tax Department.

The Cabinet also authorised a memorandum of understanding with Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (The Art of Living). This partnership is expected to bolster rural livelihoods through initiatives in skill development, mental health, and community welfare.

Chief Minister Sai emphasised that these decisions reflect the government’s dual commitment to the “ease of living and ease of doing business.” The excise reforms are designed to balance revenue growth with consumer affordability, while the array of legislative and administrative measures aim to modernise governance frameworks and promote industrial expansion. These comprehensive reforms signal Chhattisgarh’s determination to create a more dynamic and inclusive future for all its citizens.