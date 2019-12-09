A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) commander died on Monday after one of his subordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself in Ranchi, a senior police officer said.

The CAF jawan was deployed on the ongoing Assembly elections duty in Jharkhand. Both of them died on the spot according to Hindustan Times report. Two other jawans also received minor injuries in the shooting

The deceased company commander of 4th battalion of CAF has been identified as Mela Ramor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said.

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had an altercation over some issue (probably leave) around 6.30 am, following which the jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and then turning the gun on himself.

The Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 is being conducted in five phases. The first two phases of the polls were conducted on November 30 and December 7 and remaining three are scheduled for December 12, 16, and 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.