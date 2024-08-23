Chhattisgarh all set for PM-JANMAN mega campaign from August 23 to September 10

In a significant outreach effort, a mega campaign targeting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) will run from August 23 to September 10. This initiative, part of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), will cover 18 districts in Chhattisgarh. The campaign aims to extend the benefits of both state and central government schemes to tribal communities, including Baiga, Pahari Korwa, Kamar, Abujhmadia, and Birhor.

As per the directive of Tribal Welfare Minister Ramvichar Netam, the Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Department will organise mega events and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns in these districts in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage virtually with PVTG families from various states, including Chhattisgarh, in the first week of September. Prime Minister Modi launched the PM-JANMAN scheme on Tribal Pride Day, November 15, 2023.

Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Ramvichar Netam stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the national mega event organised under the PM-JANMAN scheme in Jharkhand. From there, he will address all districts with PVTG settlements across the country via two-way connectivity. One of the PVTG-dominated districts in Chhattisgarh will be selected for the state-level mega event.

“Alongside the state-level mega event, district-level programmes will be held in all other PM-JANMAN districts. We are making necessary arrangements for two-way connectivity to ensure smooth viewing and listening of the Prime Minister’s address from Jharkhand. Local MLAs and other public representatives will actively participate in these events,” Minister Netam said. He added that PVTGs will benefit from various central and state government schemes during these programmes, which will also feature cultural activities.

From August 23 to September 10, Beneficiary Saturation Camps will be organised to provide essential services, including Aadhaar cards, Jan Dhan accounts, Ayushman cards, Forest Land Rights Certificates, ration cards, caste certificates, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, Kisan Credit Cards, sickle cell tests, and basic health facilities. The goal is to achieve 100 per cent saturation of government schemes in PVTG-majority areas, he added.

“These camps will be held intensively in all PVTG settlements and districts, focusing on Aadhaar card enrollment, PM Jan Dhan bank account opening, Ayushman Bharat card issuance, community certificate distribution, and sickle cell disease testing. Information on PM-JANMAN-approved activities such as Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural), road connectivity, mobile medical units, tap water, and electrification will also be provided,” Minister Netam explained.

The PM-JANMAN scheme is being implemented to accelerate the development of the five Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Chhattisgarh—Baiga, Pahari Korwa, Kamar, Abujhmadia, and Birhor. The central and state governments are jointly working towards the inclusive development of these communities.