Tribal pride or political gambit? Minister’s praise of PM Modi sparks controversy in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh’s Tribal Welfare Minister, Ramvichar Netam, has ignited a political storm by declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “divine incarnation” and the “God of the tribal community.”

Speaking at a program in Raipur to mark Tribal Pride Day, Netam praised Modi as an unparalleled leader who has transformed the lives of tribal communities across India.

“No leader ever listened to our problems before,” Netam stated.

Advertisement

“Blessed is the land that gave birth to an avatar like Narendra Modi. He is deeply concerned about the tribal community and has launched several schemes for our upliftment. The ‘Dhartii Aaba Tribal Village Upliftment Campaign,’ initiated by the Prime Minister, will ensure the holistic development of 6,500 villages and their residents in Chhattisgarh.”

Netam’s remarks have provoked fierce backlash from the Congress party, which accused him of sycophancy and disrespecting tribal traditions.

“By equating Modi to a God instead of honoring Budhadev, our traditional deity, Ramvichar Netam has insulted tribal beliefs. The BJP has no right to place its leaders above our gods and faith,” a Congress spokesperson retorted.

The comments are being viewed as part of a broader strategy to consolidate BJP influence in tribal-dominated regions. Under Modi’s leadership, the BJP has championed initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure for tribal communities. However, critics argue that the party is leveraging religious symbolism to secure electoral gains.

For the Congress, the controversy presents an opportunity to position itself as the guardian of tribal heritage. Analysts predict the issue could escalate into a key electoral battleground in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, where tribal votes often determine outcomes.

Observers note that Netam’s controversial statement reflects a calculated risk by the BJP. By portraying Modi as a savior-like figure, the party seeks to reinforce its commitment to marginalized communities.

However, such rhetoric may alienate traditional tribal voters who perceive the deification of political leaders as a challenge to their cultural identity.

The BJP faces the challenge of navigating this delicate terrain in the electoral battle. For the Congress, the task lies in countering the BJP’s narrative without appearing dismissive of development schemes that have benefited many tribal communities.

The debate over Ramvichar Netam’s remarks has brought tribal concerns and political strategies to the forefront. While the BJP highlights its developmental initiatives, critics question the blending of religious symbolism with governance. For Congress, balancing the protection of tribal traditions with addressing developmental aspirations remains a significant challenge.

With tribal communities forming a critical voting bloc in both Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the outcome of this discourse could profoundly impact the political landscape. Whether the BJP’s gamble will consolidate its tribal base or backfire remains uncertain as both states approach pivotal elections.