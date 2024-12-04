Chhatisgarh university slapped with Rs 1.65 cr GST notice

According to the notice , the university received ₹3.55 crore in affiliation fees from affiliated colleges during the specified period, of which ₹ 1.65 crore has been calculated as GST payable. This unexpected demand has led to intense deliberations among college managements and university officials.

On Tuesday, PRSU held an urgent meeting with college principals to discuss the issue. The matter has also been placed before the university ‘s Executive Council for further consideration. Colleges, taken aback by this, are now exploring their options to address the financial implications. University Registrar Shailendra Patel stated, “We were unaware that affiliation fees attract GST . We have requested the GST office to waive the interest component included in the demand. Alternatively, we have proposed that the GST payment be enforced only from 2025 as per regulations.”

He also revealed that the university has informed the Departmental Secretary about the issue, highlighting that there is no separate fund available to cover affiliation-related expenses. If necessary, colleges may be required to pay the GST retrospectively.This development has sparked anxiety among colleges already grappling with limited budgets. Many principals expressed concern over the financial burden this additional expense might impose on their institutions.