Chardham Yatra begins with CM Dhami seeking blessings on PM’s behalf

Chardham Pilgrimage 2025 formally began with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Shrines and Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami seeking the blessing of the deity in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The occasion was marked by the traditional chanting of Vedic mantras first at Gangotri and then at Yamunotri shrine on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

Advertisement

Taking part in the opening ceremonies of two portals separately, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed their respective pujas in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished success for Chardham Pilgrimage happiness, prosperity and well-being of the devotees, country and the state.

Advertisement

Dhami is the first chief minister of Uttarakhand to participate in the portal opening function of the Yamunotri Shrine in the state’s history. The occasion was marked by showering of flower petals from helicopter over Gangotri and Yamunotri Temples when the during puja at the shines.

Earlier in the morning, the festive doli of Mother Ganga reached Gangotri Shrine area from Bhairav temple at Bhairav Ghati according to the religious rituals and traditions. The doors of the Gangotri Shrine were opened for the devotees at 10.30 am with special worship and Abhishek (giving bath to the deity) at Gangotri. Similarly goddess Yamuna doli reached Yamunotri Temple area from Kharsali, the winter seat of the deity and doors of Yamunatri Shrine was opened for the devotees at 11.55 am.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of the devotees from different parts of the country and outside. They sought the blessings of the deities paying obeisance at ‘Akhand Jyoti’ (eternal light) in the temples.

Participating in the opening ceremonies of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Chief Minister Dhami bowed his head in the temples of Maa Ganga and Yamuna and performed special worship. He also received the blessings of the palanquins of folk deities who reached both the Dhams.

The Chief Minister said, “The Chardham Yatra has begun formally on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Shrines that include Gnagotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines in Uttarakhand are major centers of faith for devotees from across the country and abroad.”

He further said that extensive arrangements have been made in the state for a safe and well-organised Chardham Yatra 2025.

“All the basic facilities keeping in mind the convenience and ease of the devotees will be provided to them. Special attention is being paid to the traffic management enroute Chardham shrines. Our effort is that all Chardham devotees should return from Devbhoomi invoking the divine blessings and a pleasant experience of their visit,” said the Uttarakhand chief minister.