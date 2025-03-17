Chaos erupts in MCD meeting as AAP and BJP councillors clash

A major ruckus broke out in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting on Monday, as councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a heated exchange, raising slogans against each other and disrupting the proceedings.

Amidst the commotion, papers were seen being thrown in the air, and councillors from both parties continued chanting slogans, creating disorder in the House.

Leader of Opposition (LOP) Raja Iqbal Singh accused AAP councillors of allegedly undermining the dignity of the House during the General Assembly meeting.

He stated that when BJP members raised concerns, AAP councillors responded by creating chaos and passing resolutions.

The BJP leader further criticized AAP for its alleged failure to manage House proceedings efficiently over the past three years.

He also claimed that Mayor Mahesh Kumar, elected through the Municipal Act, was not given due respect upon entering the House.

According to Singh, AAP councillors did not stand to honor the Mayor, whereas BJP councillors remained standing until he took his chair as a mark of respect.

“This is not the first time the dignity of the Mayor has been disrespected,” Singh alleged, adding that ruling party councillors have often been seen instructing the Mayor.

He further claimed that when BJP members raised these issues in the House, AAP councillors, instead of addressing the concerns, created a disturbance. Despite lacking a majority, AAP allegedly passed resolutions amid the uproar.

Singh compared the current administration with the BJP’s tenure, asserting that when his party was in power, it ran House proceedings smoothly for 15 years, ensuring participation from both ruling and opposition councillors.

“This clearly shows that AAP leaders are not focused on public welfare but are more concerned with indulging in corruption,” he alleged.