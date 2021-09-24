Change of Guard ceremony to resume from 9th October: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Change of Guard Ceremony, which was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume from 9th October, Rashtrapati Bhavan said today.

The Ceremony will take place every Saturday (except on government holidays) between 8 am and 9 am. Entry will be through prior online

booking.

The Change of Guard ceremony is a military tradition whose origins are lost in antiquity. From time immemorial, guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defence establishments change periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The ceremony has been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and public friendly. An equestrian display by the President’s Bodyguard in its ceremonial regalia has been added and the venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with easier public access.

The half an hour ceremony commences with the troops, astride their caparisoned, powerful and well-groomed steeds advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the tunes played by the Army Brass Band.

Thereafter, the Parade Commander marches in, on whose ‘word of command’ the guard of the 8th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (Siachen), marches in.

After inspection, the new guard takes position along with the old guard and both the guards exchange the national salute. Thereafter the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries.

The ceremony ends with an equestrian display by the President’s Bodyguard and playing of the National Anthem.