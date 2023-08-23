Chandrayaan-3 landing: Why is a lunar touchdown so difficult?

The lunar touchdown is the most arduous task of all things when it comes to Moon missions. We cannot trust a safe landing due to the uneven, and non-uniform surface of the moon. Even if a few things go wrong, we still need to make sure Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram functions well and doesn’t tilt. Although it has undergone extensive testing, the process will be fully automated once it reaches the moon. The lander module will have to make a choice, weigh the odds, and determine whether landing is safe. It must carry out such difficult duties automatically. Consequently, the software has to be fed with accurate information, so that it can take an informed decision and land safely.

“The software on the Chandrayaan-3 lander is substantially more reliable. Additionally, there are more sensors that can collect data, allowing for better decision-making. Compared to the previous task, the maps are better this time around,” said Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, senior astronomer and director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, while talking to a TV news channel. Therefore, once the lander is in its final orbit, it must estimate the appropriate distance from the surface, calculate the speed precisely, and perform the landing.

Seven payloads are also on board Chandrayaan-3’s lander and propulsion components.

Discovery of water has renewed interest in moon missions

The discovery of water molecules on the moon’s surface has rekindled interest in it. “However, subsequent discoveries have also demonstrated the existence of potentially useful minerals. It is crucial that we understand that,” Subramaniam said.

A lunar landing would help ISRO further develop its capabilities and advance its technology. “Every nation has an own method of getting to the moon. India accomplishes it economically even though it requires more time. But just now, getting there precisely is more important than winning a race,” said Subramaniam, on where does India stand in terms of space exploration and research. We’re heading to the moon for the third time, and ISRO has masterd the process.

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has been monitoring the lunar surface at an extremely high resolution and it will play an important role in communicating with Chandrayaan-3 lander.

