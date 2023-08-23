Chandrayaan-3 will prove a milestone to make India a developed nation: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday extended his congratulations and best wishes to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

He said that today’s achievement would remain memorable in the history of India and for every Indian, as the country has taken another giant leap in space exploration.

Khattar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently encouraging and inspiring the ISRO scientists.

“It is due to the hard work of our scientists that we have achieved this feat today. This is a moment of pride for every Indian, as our Chandrayaan-3 has touched down on the lunar surface, fulfilling the anticipation of the entire nation,” he said.

The CM said this accomplishment is not just India’s but a triumph for all of humanity.

“This mission will prove to be a milestone in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s resolve to make India a developed nation.The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon signifies India’s prowess in space exploration and its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge on a global scale,” he said.