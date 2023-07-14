Chandrayaan-3 to take off at 2:35 pm, Doordarshan to telecast live

Chandrayaan 3 is all set to launch at 2.35pm, it will the third lunar exploration mission on the Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The propulsion module will have a journey till 100km carry the lander and rover.

The Isro has already completed the launch rehearsal lasting 24 hours for Chandrayaan-3, on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

What is the purpose?

The third lunar moon mission is almost 80-90 per cent indigenous said Godrej Aerospace is equipped with eight payloads. The experiments to be carried out by Chandrayan 3 include the Vikram lander which will carry 4 instruments, Pragyan rover will carry two instruments and Propulsion Module or the Orbiter will carry one experiment. The experiments include Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment, to measure surface thermal properties, Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere, to study the gas and plasma environment, and Passive laser retroreflector array provided by NASA for lunar ranging studies. Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer that will help determine the elemental composition of the lunar soil and rocks around the landing site and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope, which will conduct qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: “If our understanding is correct, almost 80-90 per cent of the mission (Chandrayaan-3) is indigenous. It’s a tribute to our founders and hardworking scientists at ISRO,” says Maneck Behramkamdin, Associate Vice President and Business Head at Godrej Aerospace. pic.twitter.com/WnB0NQU1uO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023



Journey Duration

This will be a long journey for Chandrayaan 3 from earth to the moon it is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Where to watch launch of Chandrayaan-3

This historical event can be witnessed on TV, Doordarshan will telecast live broadcast of the launch or you can register Online @ isro.gov.in to watch the Live Launch Event.