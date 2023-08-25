Chandrayaan-3 success: Khattar hails dedication of ISRO scientists

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said attributed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface to the exceptional dedication and relentless efforts of the brilliant minds at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Congratulating the nation on the momentous achievement of successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, the chief minister said this landmark accomplishment has positioned India as the first nation to reach the Moon’s enigmatic South Pole.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the monsoon session in the Assembly on Friday, Khattar said Haryana played an integral role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said utilisation of components sourced from Rohtak and Rewari, citing nuts, bolts, and wires from these districts that were used in the mission’s success.

The CM also commended the participation of youth from various districts, including Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar, who were an essential part of the Chandrayaan-3 team. While Haryana’s Aarushi Seth was responsible for the control unit of Vikram Lander in Chandrayaan’s successful landing, Yagya Malik of Hisar and Devesh Ola of Bhiwani were part of the project team as ISRO scientist engineers.

Referring to the visionary approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also hailed his unwavering support and encouragement that bolstered the morale of the country’s scientists at every juncture.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has etched a distinct identity on the global stage and made significant strides in various domains, Khattar added.