Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in August

Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for launch in August 2022, according to Minister of State Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

In a written reply, he said that based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by national-level experts, the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 was in progress. ”Many related hardware and their special tests are successfully completed and the Launch is scheduled for August 2022,” he said.

The minister informed that the number of missions planned during 2022 is 19: eight Launch Vehicle Missions, seven Spacecraft Missions and four Technology Demonstrator Missions.

Several ongoing missions were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, reprioritisation of projects has taken place in the backdrop of Space Sector reforms and newly introduced demand-driven models, Singh said.

In another reply, he said the government vision of New India by 2030 enunciated in February 2019 highlighted the ”Blue Economy” as the sixth dimension of the vision.

Singh said a draft policy document on ”Blue Economy” by the Ministry of Earth Sciences takes into consideration the reports of expert working groups.