Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Chandigarh airport will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

In the 93rd edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over the All India Radio, Prime Minister Modi said: “It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been waiting for a long time. I congratulate the people of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana and the entire country for this decision.”

Here is how India will pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/PRPGFicGXS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2022

Touching upon various subjects, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park earlier this month.

“People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs. 130 crore Indians are elated and filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we will decide when you can visit the Cheetahs,” said Prime Minister Modi.

He invited suggestions for naming the wild cats.

“I request people to share their views on the naming of the campaign and Cheetahs. It will be great if the naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest and maybe you could be the first one to witness the Cheetahs,” added the Prime Minister.

In the broadcast, Prime Minister Modi asked the people of the country to break all previous records of buying Khadi, handloom or handicraft products.

“During the past years, a new resolution of the country has also been associated with our festivals. You all know, this is the resolution of ‘Vocal for Local.’ We now include our local artisans, craftsmen and traders in the joy of festivals. On the occasion of Bapu’s birth anniversary on the 2nd of October, we have to take a pledge to intensify this campaign,” he said.

“Khadi, handloom, handicrafts…along with all these products, you must buy local goods. After all, the true joy of this festival is also when everyone becomes a part of it. Therefore, people associated with the work of local products also have to be supported by us. A good way is to include these types of products in whatever gifts we give during the festival,” he added.

“At this time, this campaign is also special because during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are also onwards with the goal of a self-reliant India. Which, in the real sense, will be a true tribute to the freedom fighters. That is why I request you to break all the records this time to buy these products of Khadi, handloom or handicrafts,” he said.

In the broadcast, Modi said that plastic bags are extensively used during festivals. The harmful waste of polythene during the festivals of cleanliness is against the spirit of the festivals, he said.

“Therefore, we should use only locally made non-plastic bags. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, and many such traditional bags are on the rise once again. It is our duty to promote them on the occasion of festivals, and take care of our health and environment along with cleanliness,” said Prime Minister Modi.